WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Reacts To Nick Hogan Wanting To Wrestle

Eric Bischoff has discussed rumors about Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, reportedly training to be a wrestler.

Hogan recently revealed that he has been training in the ring, and didn't dismiss suggestions that he could wrestle like his late father. Bischoff, a close friend of the Hogans, stated that the reports pleased him, which he discussed on his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"It puts a smile on my face [that he may pursue a career in wrestling]," said Bischoff.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Nick had trained alongside Bischoff's son, Garett, at Rikishi's wrestling school years ago, but a shoulder injury halted his career. He feels that Hogan is in the process of figuring out what he wants to do, and feels that he will have a better idea of what he is capable of this time around.

"I think Nick is going to be in the process of finding out who Nick really is, in a very positive way over the next year or two. I think Nick is going to find a lane that he's really truly comfortable in and is going to pursue for no other reason than he wants to pursue it. Not that he should pursue it, which I think was the case when he put his toe in the water previously. Not that Hulk was pressuring him," he added. "I don't know at that time if he was committed for the right reasons. I think there's a chance now. Nick's a little more mature, he's got some wisdom under his belt now, that he didn't have then, and I'm excited for him."

Bischoff added that he will support Hogan if he returns to the pro wrestling world, and noted that Hogan has been putting in work at the gym, adding some size, and training with his son, Garett.