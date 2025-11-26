AEW's Kenny Omega Reflects On Massive Influence WWE Star Had On His Career

AEW's Kenny Omega has paid tribute to AJ Styles and the various ways the WWE star has helped his career.

Omega recently discussed the important role and impact Styles has had on his pro wrestling career.

"I think some people know that AJ has been very influential in my career," he said on "SHAK Wrestling." "But there were multiple scenarios where AJ being involved with something that I did really helped my career."

He recalled a time in WWE's developmental territory when he lost his love for wrestling and contemplated retiring. He had the opportunity to wrestle Styles at indie promotion PCW, which he thought was a great way to end his career. But his natural connection with Styles and the way the match panned out made him realize he could pursue and continue his wrestling dream.

"[He thought at that time] A nice good last match would be that one [against Styles] maybe. And I remember wrestling AJ, and I felt like, man, we had never — there was no interaction between us at any point ever before. But there were moments in that match where it really felt that the give and take just felt so symbiotic, like the chemistry was naturally there, and I thought, 'Wow, this is what it feels like to wrestle someone at this level, and I'm not embarrassing myself.'"

The match motivated him to work harder to get to the next level in wrestling. The aforementioned match in PCW came just a little while after his bad experience in Deep South Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory.