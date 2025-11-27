AEW Dynamite 11/26/2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The 2025 Continental Classic tournament is officially underway, with the Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" giving us four league matches. The opening match of the night saw the AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, who won the C2 last year, looking to defend his crown against fellow Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher, but before the match had even started, I was confused. Not in the way that some fans are when it comes to the C2 where they forget how to do maths all of a sudden, or how they have never heard of a round robin tournament despite nearly every sports league operating under that format. No, I was confused because the AEW Continental Championship was at ringside.

For context, the AEW Unified Championship was made when Okada's AEW Continental Championship was, as the belt suggests, unified with Kenny Omega's AEW International Championship at All In Texas. However, the Continental Championship was on display while Okada wore the International Championship to the ring, which prompted a very complicated explanation from Excalibur that basically led to him saying that the Continental Championship is on the line in the tournament. That would be fine considering that's how it's worked for the past two years, but the belt hasn't been seen for four months because it's been unified.

So here is the situation, as far as I'm aware because it's extremely and needlessly stupid and confusing. The AEW Continental Championship is on the line in the Continental Classic, and if Okada wins the tournament, then the AEW Unified Championship will continue to operate as normal because Okada has the two titles that unified it. If Okada loses the C2, he loses the Continental Title, keeps the International Title AND the Unified Title, BUT the Unified Title can't be defended because he doesn't have the Continental Title, making it useless and merely a trophy for beating Omega at All In Texas...WHAT?!

Just have the tournament be for the Unified Title! There is literally no need to un-unify the belts because it's not only convoluted and pointless, but it kind of diminishes the work they did to build to Okada/Omega 5. The Continental Title existing in the first place was always a problem as the C2 should have really been for a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship at Revolution, but Tony Khan didn't want to copy the G1 Climax too much so he did what he does best, make more belts. It takes a lot to rile someone like me up about something as fun as the C2, but they managed to find a way by turning something simple into something unnecessarily confusing. The matches were good though...

Written by Sam Palmer