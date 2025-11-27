Paul Heyman Reacts To Brock Lesnar Falling During WWE Raw Entrance

Brock Lesnar is regarded as one of the most athletic stars in WWE history, but he uncharacteristically fell during his entrance on "WWE Raw." Paul Heyman, Lesnar's mouthpiece for a long time, has given the reason why "The Beast Incarnate" fell.

Lesnar appeared in the ring following the main event on "Raw," where his WarGames teammates Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated The Usos to win the WarGames advantage match. On his way to the ring, Lesnar stomped his feet, which usually triggers the pyro, but this time, he fell, which Heyman analyzed in his appearance on "ESPN."

"Actually, I think it is a GOAT move [the Lesnar fall]. And the reason why I think it is a GOAT move is because we all fumble at some point in a game. We all do. There's no such thing as someone that doesn't fumble in life. Brock Lesnar turned a fumble into a touchdown just like that. He is the beast. There's no one like him. He's one of one," he said.

Heyman then explained the real reason why Lesnar slipped and fell while making his entrance, claiming that there was water on the ramp that caused the fall, before going on to hype the former world champion.

"There was water on the entrance way. Slips, falls, rolls through, comes up and there he is smiling and just and coming down to the ring for war. Who else could do that but Brock Lesnar?" asked Heyman.

After the fall, Lesnar placed his hat on the head of his WarGames teammate, Bron Breakker, before meeting the rest of the team — McIntyre, Paul, and Bronson Reed — laughing with them about the fall and then entering the ring to brawl with his WarGames opponents. Lesnar will be wrestling for the first time in two months at WarGames, following his last match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.