WWE's Kevin Owens Says It's 'Hard To Measure' Former ROH Star's Wrestling Influence

WWE's Kevin Owens has praised former ROH and TNA star Amazing Red, explaining the impact he had on him and several other wrestlers two decades ago.

Owens recently quote-posted a video compilation of Red's moves on X, stating that he was a "special talent" who influenced several budding wrestlers of his generation.

"The impact that this dude had on many of the current crop of talent at the forefront of the industry is hard to measure. I vividly remember watching countless highlight reels of him in the early 2000's and talking about him with the guys I would train with every week when I got started. Special talent," he said.

Red, who is known for his speed, athleticism, and high-flying moves, was also the originator of one of the most popular moves in pro wrestling, the Canadian Destroyer, which he created and was later popularized by Petey Williams.

Red's career began over two decades ago, featuring in IWA and the then newly-established TNA, before featuring in ROH and several indie promotions. He returned to TNA at the end of the 2000s and wrestled for a few years before starting his own promotion and training school, House of Glory, where he continues to wrestle. One of the stars Red helped train and fine-tune is Mercedes Mone, who worked with him during her time in WWE.