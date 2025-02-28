WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Isn't Sure Who's Supposed To Sell This High-Impact Move

In the years since Amazing Red first introduced it and Petey Williams popularized it, the Canadian Destroyer has become one of the more iconic moves in pro wrestling. To some people, including two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Williams himself, it's also become one of the more overused moves in pro wrestling. While some continue to move the Destroyer as a finisher, most notably Chelsea Green, in some circles the move has become a transitional move, an evolution similar to one the Piledriver and DDT took over the course of time.

Not so surprisingly, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, a man as old school as they come, isn't exactly a huge fan of the Canadian Destroyer. However, it's not because the move is used too frequently. On last week's edition of "Kliq This," while discussing a women's match from "WWE Raw" where the move was used, Nash revealed his critique of the Canadian Destroyer comes from the fact that the move looks like it's just as painful to the person delivering the move as the one taking it.

"The Canadian Destroyer, every time somebody hits that, I never know who's f*****g supposed to sell it," Nash said. "It looks like it f***s up both people, you know? I was like...'So who's selling?' 'Oh, f**k, the person on top is selling.' 'Oh, okay!'"

Alas, given the predominance of the Destroyer these days, it appears unlikely to go anywhere any time soon, meaning Nash will have plenty of time to figure out who the move is doing the most damage to.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription