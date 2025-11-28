Dave Meltzer Details WWE's Motivation For Acquiring AAA

Earlier this week, AAA announced that it struck a broadcasting deal that will bring its content to FOX platforms in Mexico, Central America, and South America (excluding Brazil). According to journalist Dave Meltzer, executives hope this is just the start of AAA expanding its reach as a broadcasting deal in the United States is said to be a foremost goal.

"The purchase of AAA [by WWE] was not necessarily for the Mexico market, but to get it on in the United States market," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "So the key is the negotiations in the US, because that's where you can make money, hopefully both make money and be on a platform that people actually watch. Right now, it's YouTube, which is a platform people watch, but it's not really a big money making platform. So that would obviously be the major goal for AAA is to get it on US television or a major streaming service like Peacock or something."

WWE acquired AAA, a leading Mexican lucha libre promotion, back in April 2025, with several crossover events and matches coming in the months following. Most recently, WWE aired AAA's November 22 event, emanating from Mexico City, on the official WWE YouTube channel. This show included a successful AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship defense from WWE's Chelsea Green and Ethan Page.

As of now, a deal to broadcast AAA content on USA television has yet to be inked, though Meltzer believes that will change in the near future. "I have been given the impression that they expect that there will be such a deal somewhere fairly soon in the US market," he said, "but that would be the more significant deal than this deal that was just announced."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.