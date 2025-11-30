Why This Former WWE Star Says Charlotte Flair Is A Lot Like Randy Orton

WWE stars Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair share a number of similarities. They both grew up around the industry, with Bob Orton and Ric Flair becoming stars in their own right in decades past. They're also both future WWE Hall of Famers, though they're still in the active part of their in-ring careers. The comparisons don't stop there, but they aren't all positive. Speaking on a past "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained another connection he sees between the two performers.

"Randy and Charlotte: serious, serious wrestlers synonymous with gold. Not enough personality shown throughout their careers," Bully said. "Not enough of themselves shown. Not enough of that other side ever seen; that side that [makes people say], 'Oh, my God! I really like him! Oh, my God! I really like her!'"

According to Bully, both wrestlers have something else in common, which is that an unexpected tag team partnership brought out more of their personalities than the WWE audience is used to seeing. For Orton, Bully felt his personality shined during his time with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro, while Flair has shined alongside Alexa Bliss, whom she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with.

"Now I'll say this: the best thing to happen to Charlotte Flair was that she lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania [41]," Bully continued. "Business as usual for Charlotte was not working. ... Now she's friends with Alexa and she's doing all this fun stuff. ... She's not so tense anymore."

As for the partnership between Orton and Riddle, it was one that had great promise in the eyes of fans, but it was cut short by injury. Orton hurt his back in a tag title match in May 2022, keeping him out of the ring for well over a year. In the intervening time, Riddle was released by WWE.

