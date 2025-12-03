WWE's Seth Rollins Explains Why He's Had To Limit Social Media Use

A real-life relationship on display and watched by millions each week on television, facing social media backlash, and a complete collapse. It was a very dark year for Seth Rollins in 2019, when the beginning of his real-life relationship with "The Man" Becky Lynch was the topic of conversation seen and rehashed repeatedly in storylines that many WWE staff believed would bring in high ratings. It didn't, and as a result, it left the former Universal Champion a shell of himself – stripped as a champion, partner, and man. "The Visionary" reflected on that dreadful timeline and how social media played a key role in his emotional state on "Something's Burning" with Bert Kreischer.

"There's the hot takes, and then the algorithm—whatever gets traction is going to be usually negative or a hot take, and that gets amplified, and you see that, and you start to trick yourself into thinking that's the reality that I live in," Rollins noted on his mental health crisis in 2019. "When you're already feeling bad about yourself or bad about what you're doing from a creative standpoint, and then you have that on top, you know, it starts to pile on, and you start to feel a certain way about what you're doing, and I found that was really affecting my personal life...It started affecting my relationship and the way I was interacting with her...After that, I got [it] under control, and now I spend a lot less time on social media than I used to back in the day."

Rollins reported that he is completely off X [formerly known as Twitter], but his Instagram remains active. Just don't expect him to read your comments, as he prefers to "not get in the weeds" with the reactions. Instead, his time is now spent on recovering from his shoulder injury, which he gave a timeline on when he expects he'll make his full recovery and return to the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something's Burning" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.