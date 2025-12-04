Rusev Details Impactful Advice Given To Him By WWE Veteran Big Show

In the world of professional wrestling, Rusev is a 17-year veteran. No matter what experience level he's been at, though, Rusev tries to approach his work as if it's his first day all over again.

During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," the former WWE United States Champion revealed that he adopted this mentality after receiving advice from Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE. "Big Show said if you show up to work every day like it's your first day at work. How do you show up the first day at work? You always dress nice, you're always polite, you're always respectful, you're always on time, you're always courteous," Rusev said.

"If you approached every day like this, then you're going to have a long and successful career in the WWE. But once you start cutting corners, once you start thinking you're better than that, or you can do the load management — a new word that I kind of associate with NBA — which is kind of taking it easy type of deal, then it's just not going to [work]. This is not for you."

Rusev's first run in WWE spanned nearly ten years, with three reigns as United States Champion materializing during it. Along the way, he'd work with several WWE veterans, such as Big Show, John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker. According to Rusev, The Big Show emerged as a particularly guiding figure to him.