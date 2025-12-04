Rusev Details Impactful Advice Given To Him By WWE Veteran Big Show
In the world of professional wrestling, Rusev is a 17-year veteran. No matter what experience level he's been at, though, Rusev tries to approach his work as if it's his first day all over again.
During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," the former WWE United States Champion revealed that he adopted this mentality after receiving advice from Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE. "Big Show said if you show up to work every day like it's your first day at work. How do you show up the first day at work? You always dress nice, you're always polite, you're always respectful, you're always on time, you're always courteous," Rusev said.
"If you approached every day like this, then you're going to have a long and successful career in the WWE. But once you start cutting corners, once you start thinking you're better than that, or you can do the load management — a new word that I kind of associate with NBA — which is kind of taking it easy type of deal, then it's just not going to [work]. This is not for you."
Rusev's first run in WWE spanned nearly ten years, with three reigns as United States Champion materializing during it. Along the way, he'd work with several WWE veterans, such as Big Show, John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker. According to Rusev, The Big Show emerged as a particularly guiding figure to him.
John Cena's Work Ethic Also Inspired Rusev
"I think Big Show is a great leader overall," Rusev said. "All these guys from old school, they demanded respect because they were treated that way. When they were [coming] up, they had somebody to be over them and to demand that. We're kind of losing that and I don't think that's necessarily good for the business. I think hierarchy is a good thing. I think being respectful is a good thing. Being on time is a good thing. That's why wrestling in WWE teaches you good just for the rest of your life. Those are great responsible things as a human being to have."
Like those before him, Rusev aims to continue extending respect and diligence in the WWE locker room during his ongoing second run, which kicked off with his on-screen return in April 2025. Rusev cites 17-time world champion John Cena as another prime example of this mentality due to his consistent work ethic, both in terms of quality and quantity.
"I have taken that upon me to withhold these standards because I've traveled the world with John Cena. I fought him all over the world. The man never took a day off. He never took a match off. He was out there performing 30 minutes a night," Rusev said.
In the present day, The Big Show serves as a broadcaster and occasional wrestler for All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Cena is just days away from in-ring retirement, with his final match slated for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Rusev is currently in the midst of a two-year contract with WWE, which he simultaneously signed alongside his wife CJ Perry's Legends deal earlier in 2025.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.