NJPW Legend Jushin Thunder Liger Returns To The Ring Five Years After Retirement

Pro wrestling fans at a wrestling convention were in for a pleasant surprise when NJPW legend Jushin Thunder Liger returned to the ring to face a former AEW star.

Liger had called time on his legendary career, which spanned over three-and-a-half decades, in 2020, wrestling in a tag team match at NJPW. But the 61-year-old star returned to the ring once again at the WrestleCade convention over the weekend, facing off against Joey Janela. The Japanese star answered Janela's open challenge, with "Wrestling Observer" reporting that the match lasted four minutes and that Liger got the win.

Despite losing, Janela was ecstatic about facing the WWE Hall of Famer, recalling how he used to watch his matches as a kid.

"I thought I saw a ghost! In highschool when I was 16, I would bring a portable dvd player on the bus and watch the George Mayfied 7 hour Jushin Liger compilation, 20 years later some how @wrestlecade made this wizardry happen! Spectacular feels!" said Janela.

Since his retirement, Liger has been a guest commentator on NJPW and even made an appearance in AEW as part of the Owen Hart Cup in 2023, where he had a segment with Ricky Starks. WrestleCade was held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, between November 28 and 30, and the convention featured the likes of Ricky Morton, Hardy Boyz, JBL, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth, to name a few.