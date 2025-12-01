Triple H Gushes Over Picturesque WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Venue

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was thoroughly impressed with the way things panned out at WWE Survivor Series this weekend, particularly the venue for the show — Petco Park.

In the post-Survivor Series show, Levesque thanked the MLB team San Diego Padres, for allowing WWE to use the venue, while also thanking the crowd in San Diego and WWE's partners.

"Stunning location, stunning Petco Park. I want to say thank you to San Diego in general. I want to also thank the San Diego Padres for inviting us into your house. Especially Petco Park, what a facility," he declared. "Our partners at ESPN and Netflix, it could not have been any better. You saw it all week long, you guys have talked about it — First Take, Get Up, SportsCenter, [the] WWE Superstars, they were everywhere. The coverage of this has been incredible. Tonight, you guys absolutely shattered the attendance record for Survivor Series of all time. 46,000 people. It is crazy. Just an incredible night."

"The Game" noted how fans traveled to Petco Park from all states in America, as well as from several countries, to make for what he called an "epic" night. He added that the buildup to the show, including the opening visuals, was spectacular, and he is eager for more such events in WWE.

"The funny thing is, as the day went on, the anticipation became bigger and bigger. I can feel it. It felt like an epic event and a big fight feel. We took those opening shots. I did not get to watch the pre-buildup, but once we took those opening shots of the skyline in this baseball stadium, and Petco Park, and everybody in it — man, I just ... you talk about the goosebumps. They were there in full force tonight. What a night. I look forward to more of these in the future," said the Hall of Famer.

WWE's next stadium show will be WrestleMania, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19.