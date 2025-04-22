WWE Survivor Series 2025 Date & Location Announced On Raw After WrestleMania

Now that WrestleMania 41 is in the books, WWE is looking forward to its other major events for the rest of 2025. With SummerSlam set to make history with the first two-night event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in August, WWE has now announced its last "big four" event of the year, Survivor Series, will take place at PetCo Park in San Diego on November 29. Notably, in a post to X (formerly Twitter) announcing the premium live event, WWE didn't use the "Survivor Series: WarGames" name it has used over the last few years.

WWE released plenty of other premium live event news over WrestleMania weekend. After announcing the acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA and a Worlds Collide Show for June 7 on Saturday, WWE also announced the date would be a double-header, with Money in the Bank 2025 to take place the same day at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Worlds Collide will also take place in the city at the Kia Forum.

Another PLE outside of North America was announced for later in 2025. Perth, Australia will host three shows in October including a PLE with the revived "TakeOver" name WWE used in earlier "WWE NXT" days. The shows will take place at the RAC Arena, but WWE has not released dates for the events. A promotional video said that the event would be current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's last-ever match in Australia.

Backlash, WWE's next PLE, will take place in St. Louis, Missouri on May 10. The first match on the card already seems set, with hometown star Randy Orton likely to take on Cena.