Drew McIntyre Sad He Didn't Get One Of John Cena's Last Matches

As John Cena winds down his WWE career, some stars have expressed disappointment at being unable to face him on his retirement tour, one of whom is Drew McIntyre.

Cena, on his retirement tour, has faced the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and more recently, Dominik Mysterio. McIntyre had hoped to be a part of that illustrious list, which he discussed during his recent interview with "ESPN," while also explaining Cena's incredible contributions to WWE.

"I mean, he's meant everything to our industry. When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, you know, left WWE, the top superstars at that time, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, at the end of their careers, the company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations, and it's insane to see that he's about to have his last couple of matches," he said.

While he would've loved to be part of Cena's retirement tour, he's grateful that he got to share the locker room and travel with the 17-time world champion.

"I'm sad I didn't get one of them [matches], but I'm glad I'm part of the roster. I'm glad I got to travel the world. I'm glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend and he might just be the GOAT," declared the Scotsman.

Cena and McIntyre have never had a singles match against each other, but have been involved in several multi-man matches, with the most recent of them all coming in August, when Cena and Cody Rhodes faced McIntyre and Logan Paul. The retiring star has just one final match remaining on his retirement tour, which will come at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, where he could face one of Jey Uso, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, or Gunther.