WWE Legend Jimmy Hart's Megaphone Stolen At Wrestling Convention

Very little has changed about WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart over the years, to the point that many feel the "Mouth of the South" looks almost exactly the same now as he did during his glory years in WWE, WCW, and Memphis Wrestling. But even more consistent than Hart's appearance has been the fact that he always has his trusty megaphone around, at least until an incident that took place at Wrestlecade this past weekend.

Taking to X on Sunday morning, the official Wrestlecade account announced that Hart's megaphone had been stolen during his appearance at the convention on Saturday. It was noted that despite the theft, Hart wasn't looking to press charges against the perpetrator, and merely wants the megaphone returned to him.

Alas, there is a limit to how long Hart's patience will last on the matter, as the convention revealed a police investigation will move forward on the matter if the thief does not contact Wrestlecade/Hart, or return the megaphone by Tuesday. The matter may be solved by then anyway, as it was noted that the Benton Convention Center, which housed the Wrestlecade convention in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had HD cameras, and would be sending the footage to police to look over starting today.

🚨 Someone stole Jimmy Hart's megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn't looking to press charges — he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward. — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) November 30, 2025

The theft of Hart's megaphone proved to be the most newsworthy event coming out of the Wrestlecade convention, though not for a lack of trying. The Wrestlecade SuperShow saw New Japan wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger come out of retirement, wrestling and defeating GCW star Joey Janela in less than two minutes.