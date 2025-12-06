Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Opens Up About Benefits Of Therapy

Dylan Postl, known to WWE fans as "Hornswoggle," has fondly looked back on his career several times during interviews, notably praising Vince McMahon for involving him in major storylines he would otherwise not have been included in. However, in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he opened up with his lifelong struggle with mental illness and the therapy he's taken to get through it all.

"I view it as, at times, realistic thinking... In my mind? In my mind it's realistic to go: 'I don't deserve this but it's pretty cool.' I am a therapist's number one client; I'm sure," he explained, admitting that he's essentially a 'glass half-empty' kind of person, but because of this outlook, he celebrates his wins more than people normally do. "I started to [talk to a therapist] about a year ago. The best." Despite his struggles with mental illness, Hornswoggle added that he allowed himself to be happy while living his dream of being a pro wrestler. "I didn't earn it! I didn't earn anything!" he added, noting that he even was a 'once-a-month wrestler' before hitting it big with WWE.

Hornswoggle further opened up about why he doesn't believe he earned his spot in wrestling and quickly added that it was all due to luck and that neither he, nor anyone, actually deserves anything. Additionally, he specifically pointed to Ken Anderson for putting 'his name' out for him.

"I always say: 'Man, I lasted ten years!' I was either decent, or really good at hiding!" he noted. "And I quite can't figure out what it was, and I won't let myself say I was decent."