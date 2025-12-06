Tommy Dreamer Says WWE NXT Pairing Is 'Sports Entertainment At Its Finest'

Since August, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page's Canadian partnership together has become one of the most popular heel acts on "WWE NXT," leading the company to strap three titles onto the duo. While Page has been the North American Champion for almost 200 days, Green just recaptured the Women's United States Championship last month. Arguably their greatest victory came at AAA Alianzas, when they won the promotion's Mixed Tag Team Titles, which was followed by a hilarious championship celebration on "NXT."

However, the ceremony was spoiled by Joe Hendry and Thea Hail, who surprised Green and Page by hitting them both in the face with pie, which ECW legend Tommy Dreamer thought was a segment that perfectly embodied sports entertainment.

Her [Green] and Ethan Page are a great combination there. That entire skit with the giant cake and the celebration for what they did. That's sports entertainment at its finest," he explained on "Busted Open After Dark." "When they know somebody's gonna pop out of the cake and you know it's gonna be Joe, they're ready for it ... then Thea pops out and then you get pies in the face. It is so childish. It is so simplistic in its joy of entertainment."

Dreamer continued by commenting on Page and Green's natural ability to captivate an audience, while praising their title retention against Hendry and Hail on "NXT Gold Rush."

"Ethan Page and Chelsea Green have it. They have that golden gift to entertain. But the over the topness and the selling of the simple pies to the face ... stuff like that is just, if you think about what followed, the match was really damn good."

