Lash Legend Discusses Impact Of John Cena Visiting WWE NXT Locker Room

Over the past five years, John Cena has consistently made an effort to visit WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he's often praised by younger talent for offering wisdom and advice as they continue to elevate their own careers. With Cena retiring at the end of this year, he has visited the PC more often as of late, and one of the newest members of WWE's main roster, Lash Legend, shared some insight on the "Never Seen 17's" trips to the Performance Center during an interview with "Unlikely."

"This last one, he did give a nice long talk that it was just like you're getting so many gems. It's like you want to have a pen and paper. You want to be all ears because it's just like wow, this is really helpful and it's just good. We have amazing coaches. We have amazing staff. We have Shawn Michaels ... but it's always good to get a different perspective too on somebody like the greatest of all time, John Cena. Heck yeah, I want to listen to what he has to say. And the fact that he even is humble enough to want to do that and want to help us out and want to pay it forward. Like that is amazing. And I think a lot of people know that, no, we can't take this for granted."

Legend continued to explain that she's had the privilege to chat with Cena as of late due to her most recent run on the main roster, and is beyond grateful that he's willing to listen to the younger generation. This past weekend, Legend wrestled at her first WWE Premium Live Event when she competed in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

