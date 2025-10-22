John Cena Thanks WWE PC For 'Allowing Me To Learn From Our Incredibly Gifted Future'

John Cena's time in wrestling is precious right now, given that he is less than two months away from officially calling it a career at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC. So it was notable on Monday when Cena decided to take time out of his busy schedule to head down to the WWE Performance Center and meet with "NXT" talents and trainees. It was a visit that would wind up going viral, after "NXT's" Blake Monroe posted a photo of her with Cena on social media.

One day after his visit, Cena took to X to thank everyone there for the warm welcome, and for giving him the opportunity to learn lessons himself from talents WWE hopes will one day take the mantle Cena and others have carried over the years.

"Thank you to everyone at the WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future," Cena tweeted. "Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can't express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful."

The Performance Center visit may be Cena's last WWE related activity for the next few weeks, as he's been absent from WWE TV since defeating AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, and is currently not scheduled to appear on "Raw" or "SmackDown," or the November 1 Saturday Night's Main Event. It is believed, however, that Cena will be back for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, with reports suggesting Cena could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the one major title Cena hasn't won in his career.