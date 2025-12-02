WWE Raw Fails To Rank In English TV Global Top 10 For First Time Since Netflix Debut

Even though it isn't measured the same way that ratings are on network and cable TV, viewership for "WWE Raw" has seemingly been even more discussed ever since the show debuted on Netflix to start the year. And often the discussion hasn't been positive, with numbers seemingly lower than everyone expected, and some, like Dave Meltzer, questioned how Netflix calculated the viewership. But for all that, "Raw" has consistently found itself in Netflix's global top 10, if nothing else guaranteeing that viewership data would be made available.

But that has now changed with the November 24 episode of "Raw." Wrestlenomics reports that, for the first time since it debuted on the streaming platform, "Raw" didn't make it into Netflix's global top 10 rankings. While the show still placed 9th overall in the domestic rankings, being outside of the top ten globally meant that "Raw's" numbers were not available. An attempt to contact Netflix and WWE to get more information was made, though Netflix ultimately declined to provide more info.

As for why "Raw" fell out of the top ten, the reasoning may have had less to do with "Raw" itself and more to do with other Netflix programming, as a significantly higher than usual amount of global views for English language shows took place the week of the 24th. Notably, the week saw the premiere of the first four episodes of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," and the premiere of comedian Kevin Hart's special "Acting My Age," both which likely contributed to "Raw's" fall out of the top 10.

One of two go-home shows for Survivor Series: Wargames, "Raw" was also without John Cena for the first time in two weeks, during which the show drew some of its best viewership. Instead, the red brand was built around Quarterfinal matches in the Last Time is Now tournament, where Solo Sikoa defeated Penta via referee stoppage, and GUNTHER emerged victorious over Carmelo Hayes.