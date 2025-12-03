AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/26/2025

The "AEW Dynamite" after Full Gear grew slightly in the overall viewership and stayed flat in the key demographic.

The November 26 edition of "Dynamite" saw viewership rise to 512,000 from the previous week's 491,000, according to "Programming Insider," a small 4 percent gain. The viewership number, as per "Wrestlenomics," is exactly the same as the trailing four-week average for the show. "Dynamite's" 18–49 key demographic rating also did not change from the previous week, remaining at 0.10, with the show that emanated from The Pinnacle in Nashville ranking #6 on cable that night.

Since the October 22 edition of "Dynamite," the show's viewership has dipped below the 500,000 mark, with the November 12 episode being the only exception, drawing 600,000 viewers. In fact, since the October 1 show, "Dynamite" has surpassed the half-million mark only twice — the aforementioned November 12 episode and the October 14 episode.

The Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, held on November 26, featured a host of Continental Classic matches, as well as one semi-final of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, where the duo of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale progressed to the final. They will face either the team of Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa or Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in the final.