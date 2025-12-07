AEW Star Harley Cameron Took An Unusual Route Into The Pro Wrestling Industry

Over the last year, Harley Cameron has become one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW, wrestling memorable matches against performers like Mercedes Mone and Athena, while also taking part in the first-ever women's Blood & Guts. Compared to most others in the industry, Cameron's entry into pro wrestling was quite unusual, with her unique background accounting for some of her biggest strengths. The AEW star explained how she developed such a diverse skillset during an interview with MVP on his podcast, "Marking Out."

"I worked at a cabaret, and when you work at a cabaret, you generally have to learn a lot of different s**t," Cameron said.

Cabaret is a form of entertainment that has been around for hundreds of years, with an audience sitting down to watch a live variety show of sorts, often featuring live music, burlesque dancing, and more. After Cameron spent some time working there, she packed up, moved to the United States, and attended an independent wrestling show that changed her trajectory.

"The moment I sat down, it's like a light bulb went on and I was like, 'Oh, s**t. I want to do this.' And I'm in the country where it can actually be a career."