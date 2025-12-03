AEW Announces Official Partnership With BLKSMTH Apparel

With AEW currently in the full swing of the Continental Classic tournament, it's easy to forget there's plenty of other stuff going on with the promotion, in and out of the ring. And one of those happenings is a merchandise deal that has likely been in the works since AEW and New Japan descended on the UK for Forbidden Door this past August.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, the UK based wrestling apparel company BLKSMTH announced an official partnership with AEW. A press release later that day provided more details, revealing the two sides will "produce officially licensed collections in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling's roster of premier talent." The first releases from the collaboration will be association football jerseys for AEW stars Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.

BLCKSMTH are proud to announce an official partnership with @AEW. Following a sold out collaboration at the Forbidden Door Merch Store, we are excited to announce an upcoming range of premium wrestling merchandise with All Elite Wrestling. #ForgedByGreatness pic.twitter.com/ofe5wju1SL — BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHApparel) December 2, 2025

As noted, AEW had first worked with BLKSMTH at Forbidden Door, likely brought together by New Japan, which has also collaborated with BLKSMTH in the past. Like with this roll-out, the AEW/BLKSMTH merchandise consisted of jerseys with designs inspired by Nightingale, Allin, Omega, and Strickland, with a limited amount sold at Forbidden Door. The jerseys all sold out, according to BLKSMTH, prompting them and AEW to reach a full-time partnership.

In addition to its working relationship with AEW and New Japan, BLKSMTH's website shows the apparel company also produces merchandise for TNA and several wrestlers, including AEW's Will Ospreay, Josh Alexander, Lio Rush and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, TNA's Leon Slater and Mike Santana, WWE's Alex Shelley, and British wrestling standout Michael Oku. The company also makes t-shirts, tracksuits, pants, jackets, and other accessories.