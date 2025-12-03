WWE World Heavyweight Champ CM Punk Lands Latest Film Role In Netflix Romantic Comedy

Following his recent voice role in "Zootopia 2," WWE star CM Punk will continue his expansion into Hollywood with an appearance in an upcoming Netflix movie. Deadline announced today that Punk (real name Phil Brooks) has been cast in a yet-to-be-titled movie based on "The Bodyguard."

No, not the 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. This "Bodyguard" is based on a 2022 novel and will instead star two CW alums, Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki. A romantic comedy, "The Bodyguard" is centered around an action star and the titular bodyguard assigned to protect them, with the story taking place around the holiday season. According to the report, Punk will play a character named Doghouse, a member of the security team who is described as exhibiting "loyalty and humor."

Along with frequent appearances on WWE programming, Punk has been staying busy with more regular acting gigs. In addition to this and the "Zootopia" sequel, Punk will appear in the horror-action film "Night Patrol" as a vampire police officer. With his increased acting workload, Punk revealed earlier this year that he's able to rely on former WWE coworker Dave Bautista for advice, as Bautista has since become a highly successful actor in his own right.

Punk currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE, having won the vacant title in a match against Jey Uso on November 1. Most recently, the champion wrestled in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, but his team came up short. His next challenger has since been revealed, with Punk slated to defend against Bron Breakker on the January 5 edition of "WWE Raw."