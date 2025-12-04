AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/27/2025

The November 27 edition of "AEW Collision" didn't fare well in the ratings and overall viewership, as the numbers for both metrics dipped compared to the previous week.

Last week's "Collision," which was the post-Full Gear show, was pre-empted to Thursday, moving away from its usual Saturday night time slot, which seemingly hurt the overall average viewership. "Programming Insider" has reported that the viewership for the show fell from 322,000 — which was also pre-empted, but aired right after "Dynamite" — to 285,000, which is an 11 percent drop. The one positive that AEW can take away from a ratings perspective is that it was 18% higher than the trailing four-week average, as per "Wrestlenomics."

The 18-49 key demographic ratings for the show also fell, marginally, from 0.07 to 0.06 — slightly higher than the four-week average of 0.04. The show reportedly ranked 15th among all cable programs that night. The post-Full Gear "Collision" hasn't done well when compared to its sister show, "Dynamite," which grew in the overall viewership.

Last week's "Collision" featured two Continental Classic matches, as well as three singles matches, which included Eddie Kingston's win over Katsuyori Shibata. The show will return to its usual Saturday night spot this week, and will air live from the Greater Columbus Convention Center, featuring a host of Continental Classic matches, with the likes of Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, and Claudio Castagnoli set to compete on the night.