WWE's LA Knight On What It Would Mean To Beat John Cena In Retirement Match

LA Knight is just one step away from facing John Cena in his final match, and the WWE star has explained what it would mean to face the 17-time world champion in his final match.

Several stars have expressed their desire to be Cena's final opponent, and Knight is another one aiming for that coveted spot. But his motivation, he explained on "Raw Recap," is purely personal, as he believes a win over Cena would set him on the path to greatness.

"Look, I know everybody out there kind of does the whole thing of like, 'Oh, you know, it'd be great to beat John Cena's last opponent and this and that.' Look, I got all the respect in the world for John Cena and everything he's done. Greatest of all time? Yeah, he might be. And if that's the case, if that's what we're saying here, my thought is, at first, I thought, I'm not really a dream match guy. I don't care about that. I'm here to make money, I'm here to win championships, if I'm honest, let me just be 100% transparent with you. At the same time, I appreciate everything that's happened," he began. "I got to look at this like a business because that's what it is. And so for me, it's a matter of fact that John Cena is the greatest of all time. And if I end up in that ring with him and I get the one, two, three — or who knows, I'm not a submission guy, but if I make the guy submit — I don't know if that makes me the greatest of all time. But I've got to be damn moving in that direction."

Knight advanced to the final on this past week's "Raw" when he defeated Jey Uso and will face Gunther in the final, which will take place on "WWE SmackDown." The winner will face Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, the first time either of them will compete against him.