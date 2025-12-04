Bully Ray Says TNA Roster Is 'Doing Backflips,' Urges Them To Stack First AMC Episode
Bully Ray has explained the TNA roster's feelings about the AMC deal and how he would book the debut episode of "TNA Impact."
Ray stated on "Busted Open" that the TNA roster is elated after learning about the new AMC deal, particularly pointing to veteran star Frankie Kazarian, who has seen TNA go through several ups and downs. He thinks that a person like Kazarian could help younger stars during this transition and explain to them the importance of this new deal.
"Dave, they're doing backflips right now. Let's take Frankie Kazarian, for instance. Frankie's been there from day one. Frankie's been through all of the ups and downs of TNA. I know he split, and he went to AEW for a while during its inception, but a guy like Frankie feels amazing. Frankie knows what type of an opportunity this is. So if there is anybody in TNA that I would have sit down with the younger wrestlers and go, 'Yo, everybody better step up their game.' And when you hear me say step up their game, it's not like the roster has not stepped up their game. They have, but the world hasn't really seen it."
Ray believes that, with the AMC deal, TNA has the opportunity to showcase to a larger audience what they are truly capable of, as he feels they have been putting on great shows and matches.
Ray books TNA's AMC debut show
Bully Ray also explained how he would book the all-important show, arguing that TNA has to give it its all, not hold back, and send the fans home with a smile on their face.
"I would hold absolutely nothing back on that first episode. Nothing. Pick up your balls, load up your cannons for a 21-gun salute the whole. Give it to me all. You have to catch me, Thursday Night Impact. I actually feel excited for it. What's going through me right now is I know the Potential okay, you tell if you want to tell me probably you got six weeks. I Know exactly what I'm doing to make sure that place is filled up," he said. "I want that place chanting TNA when the show opens, I want that place chant TNA when the show goes off the air, I want my biggest baby face in the world standing up there flying that flag. Don't go off that show with heat. Put smiles on people's faces beginning, middle, and end."
Ray added that the debut episode of "Impact" on AMC is more important than TNA's Genesis pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that there should be no negativity on the January 15 show, citing recent instances, such as Mike Santana's world title loss or TNA not airing a show for a month after the highly rated Bound for Glory, as examples of the company making progress only to suffer setbacks. He feels that the show should get fans talking and promote more ticket sales for future events, like Genesis.