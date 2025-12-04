Bully Ray Says TNA Roster Is 'Doing Backflips,' Urges Them To Stack First AMC Episode

Bully Ray has explained the TNA roster's feelings about the AMC deal and how he would book the debut episode of "TNA Impact."

Ray stated on "Busted Open" that the TNA roster is elated after learning about the new AMC deal, particularly pointing to veteran star Frankie Kazarian, who has seen TNA go through several ups and downs. He thinks that a person like Kazarian could help younger stars during this transition and explain to them the importance of this new deal.

"Dave, they're doing backflips right now. Let's take Frankie Kazarian, for instance. Frankie's been there from day one. Frankie's been through all of the ups and downs of TNA. I know he split, and he went to AEW for a while during its inception, but a guy like Frankie feels amazing. Frankie knows what type of an opportunity this is. So if there is anybody in TNA that I would have sit down with the younger wrestlers and go, 'Yo, everybody better step up their game.' And when you hear me say step up their game, it's not like the roster has not stepped up their game. They have, but the world hasn't really seen it."

Ray believes that, with the AMC deal, TNA has the opportunity to showcase to a larger audience what they are truly capable of, as he feels they have been putting on great shows and matches.