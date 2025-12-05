Tony Khan Comments On Whether Former WWE ID Star Zayda Steel Has Signed With AEW

Former WWE ID star Zayda Steel made headlines back in October when she revealed she had chosen not to renew her contract with the company, and very shortly after, it was revealed that AEW had interest in the 22 year old standout. That was made clear when Steel appeared on a recent episode of "Ring of Honor," where she faced off in a backstage segment with Leila Grey and asked for a match against her. On the media call ahead of ROH Final Battle, AEW President Tony Khan said fans should "stay tuned" if they're interested in seeing more of Steel.

"I think Zayda Steel is doing a great job and I think she does great work," Khan said. "She's come out, and we saw that promo with Leila Grey. I thought that was very interesting this week on ROH. Leila Grey picked up a great win against Trish Adora and I'm really looking forward to SkyFlight versus Shane Taylor Promotions on the ROH Final Battle event... Zayda Steel and Leila Grey had an interesting interaction there. I think that would be a very interesting match... Certainly Zayda brought some good interest and I'd be interested to see more of her in ROH."

Steel's most recent match was a street fight against Haley J at DWJ Damaged Goods 3 on November 16 and in October, she lost to Indi Hartwell in a match for the House of Glory Women's Championship. No official date was given for Steel's in-ring debut in ROH, but the usual "HonorClub" tapings were held on Thursday.

While Steel isn't advertised for ROH Final Battle on Friday, Grey will be ringside with SkyFlight's Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin against Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Captain Shawn Dean as the men face-off for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.