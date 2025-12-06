Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

Bryan Danielson has discussed the factors that resulted in him switching from WWE to AEW.

Danielson was one of many stars to move from WWE to AEW, and he has explained how his love for wrestling made him take that decision.

"Yes [his passion for wrestling led him to sign with AEW]. You know, also the idea of wanting to try something new, like I always kind of wanted to push myself. I knew it was probably the last wrestling contract I'd ever sign, you know. I wanted to see — I had watched Cody wrestle Penta, and I used to ride with Cody. He did this, like, they're both standing on the top, and Cody does this top rope Frankensteiner on Penta. Like, [I thought] is that what you have to do? Part of it is scary, and part of it is like intriguing, like, 'Oh, can I do this? I used to be able to do this style. Can I still do this style?' And this is the style that I gravitate towards, like a more athletic, sports-based style," he said on "Insight."

The former WWE world champion also stated how AEW's lighter schedule was a deciding factor in leaving WWE for Tony Khan's promotion, which allowed him to spend more time with his family.

"I didn't know if WWE was going to start doing the live events and stuff again because that schedule, at that point, we had two kids, and I was like, I don't want to do that schedule anymore. Like, at AEW, it's just Wednesdays — at the time, it was just Wednesdays — and I was like that was a very appealing schedule to me, for my family," he added.

Danielson reiterated how he wanted to test himself and his body with a different style of wrestling than what he had done in WWE, which ultimately led him to AEW. When comparing his time as Daniel Bryan in WWE and Bryan Danielson in AEW, he stated that both are characters, but the latter is closer to his real self.