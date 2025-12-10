Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Wasn't Bothered By WWE WrestleMania 28 Loss

It's hard to believe that the moment that arguably kickstarted Bryan Danielson to WWE, and later AEW superstardom, wasn't when he won the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 30, but was a moment that left fans in the uproar. Indeed, Danielson's success story can be traced back to a WrestleMania 28 match with Sheamus, where the latter defeated Danielson to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 18 seconds. It was a booking decision seemingly made to get Sheamus over, only it instead rallied the fans around the heel Danielson, leading to a groundswell of support that has arguably continued to this day.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Danielson reminisced on the moment, even sharing a funny interaction with a co-worker backstage after the loss. He also explained why the months that followed led to him not being all that upset with how things turned out.

"When they had Sheamus beat me in 18 seconds at WrestleMania...28 maybe...the fans were just 'Yesing!' like crazy when I went out there," Danielson said. "You could tell they were bummed when the match was so short. Then I walked to the back and The Great Khali of all people was like 'That was f*****g b******t!' And I was like 'Oh! Khali, I didn't know you cared. Thank you!' But then, like, the next night I was like 'Okay, well, there's a lot of people 'Yesing!” But it just kept going. That was kind of...when after a couple of months after that, and it was still happening, I was like 'Okay. This is going to be here for a bit.'"