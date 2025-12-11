Bully Ray Wants To See A Match Between These WWE Personalities

Reflecting on the now-completed "The Last Time Is Now" tournament, "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray responded to co-host Dave LaGreca speculating as to whether or not "WWE SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis could have been the surprise semifinal opponent for LA Knight after Sheamus withdrew due to injury. Without hesitation, the WWE Hall of Famer bluntly stated, "I would never waste Nick Aldis in this situation."

Of course, we now know that Knight faced, and defeated, The Miz, who finagled his way back into the tournament with a little slight of hand behind Aldis' back on "SmackDown," and that Knight would go on to lose to GUNTHER in the tournament final, but the conversation pivoted to Aldis as a potential in-ring competitor again in the future, and Bully dug deeper into his thoughts on the matter. "There is a story with Nick Aldis," he said, "and that story with Nick Aldis is Adam Pearce." Both Pearce, who serves as Aldis' GM counterpart on the "WWE Raw" side of things, and Aldis are multiple time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions, which is precisely the connective tissue that would bring the two together according to Bully Ray.

Situationally, what seems to fit best for a potential Aldis-Pearce in-ring rivalry, is a traditional WWE event that also just passed, especially if the trope of "brand supremacy" were to return to the forefront. "Nick Aldis vs. Adam Pearce is perfect for Survivor Series," Bully said. "If you have a 'Raw' team and a 'SmackDown' team and each team needs one more member, [I definitely] think that could work. That's an easy fit." Aside from that, another way to get Aldis involved in the ring would be to pair him with his real-life spouse, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, "if WWE ever gets on this mixed tag team train."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.