Bryan Danielson's WWE Career Is Forever Linked To This Unexpected Star

In the years after, Bryan and The Miz would continue to lock up on occasion, often in tag matches or at live events. The next substantial storyline between the two didn't begin until after Bryan was forced to retire due to accumulating neck injuries.

In 2016, while he was inactive, Bryan was made co-host of "Talking Smack," a post-show that was shown on the WWE Network after episodes of "WWE SmackDown," while also serving as the onscreen General Manager of the blue brand. When The Miz appeared as a guest on "Talking Smack," he and Bryan got into a heated exchange that many were convinced was at least somewhat real. However, the only genuine aspect was the frustration that both men felt about their position in the company, and the segments allowed them to get some of that off their chests in a productive manner.

"If they weren't going to clear me, I wanted my release," Danielson said on "Insight." "We came up with the idea ... and we didn't talk with anybody about it. It was just me and him. And we had talked about – 'Hey, is it okay if I say this?' 'Hey, is it okay if I say this?' 'Yeah. Let's do it.' And then at the end, I was going to punch him, like legit punch him."

Danielson has previously revealed that he would've been fine with getting fired from the incident, but he wound up deciding not to actually punch Mizanin, instead letting The Miz get to "win" the moment. Afterwards, both men felt it went off without a hitch, and the clip spread like wildfire on the internet. However, it did not move the needle in getting WWE to clear Danielson to wrestle, but it would happen eventually.