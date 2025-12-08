WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/2/2025

Viewership for "WWE NXT" ahead of the developmental brand's Deadline premium live event was down across multiple metrics for the show's December 2 episode, but it still managed to draw over half a million viewers.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the episode of "NXT" ahead of Deadline and its pair of Iron Survivor matches, drew 532,000 viewers for a 0.08 ratings in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. The outlet noted that the ratings for the previous week's episode, the November 25 edition of the show, were not yet available. The week prior, the show, night one of "NXT”s Gold Rush" special on November 18, averaged 650,000 viewers and posted a 0.11 rating.

The December 2 episode of "NXT" was down eight percent versus the trailing four available weeks, with an average 577,000 viewers. The most recent episode of the show was also down 11 percent in the ratings over the trailing four available weeks, with an average rating of 0.09. It was not noted when the November 25 ratings of "NXT" may be available.

Ahead of Deadline, the December 2 edition of the show saw Thea Hail, alongside Joe Hendry, take on Arianna Grace, with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in her corner. Izzi Dame also spoke out about why she turned on Tatum Paxley, costing her the NXT Women's Championship at Gold Rush. The main event saw Sol Ruca team with other members of the women's Iron Survivor Match, Kendal Grey and Lola Vice, against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Laney Reid, and champion Jacy Jayne.