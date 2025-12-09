AEW's Bryan Danielson Shares Thoughts On Wife Brie Bella Returning To The Ring

The return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to the WWE ring in 2025 has many fans of the Bella Twins wondering when they could get "Brie Mode!" back alongside her sister for a little Twin Magic. Brie Bella's last WWE match came in 2022 when she entered the Royal Rumble five numbers ahead of her sister. Brie's husband, AEW's Bryan Danielson, recently commented on a possible wrestling return for his wife. He said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, that Brie wants to get back in the ring, but only in "certain contexts," and it appears as though she would go back to WWE rather than join her husband.

"She doesn't want to come back and do like a singles run or anything like that," Danielson said. "If she comes back, she would want to do it with Nicole. But I think there's something in her, too, that, and I can appreciate this, because our kids see her as just a mom. 'Just a mom,' as if that isn't the hardest job in the world... And so, part of her, I think has a desire, to have the kids see her in that light, too."

Prior to the 2022 Royal Rumble, Brie teamed with Nikki and Ronda Rousey on an October episode of "WWE Raw" to defeat The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan. She officially announced her retirement on an episode of E! Network reality series "Total Bellas" that aired in March 2019. Brie gave birth to the couple's daughter, Birdie, in May 2017, and their son, Buddy, in August 2020.

