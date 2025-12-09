AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/3/2025

The average viewership of the December 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite" declined from the previous week, dipping below the 500,000 mark.

The Wednesday night show, which had registered an average of 512,000 viewers the previous week, dropped to 496,000 last week, representing a 3 percent decline, according to "Programming Insider." Last week's viewership is quite a bit lower than the trailing four-week average, which currently stands at 525,000, with the highest figure of the last four weeks being the November 12 "Dynamite," which drew 600,000 viewers. The outlet, though, didn't have a key demographic rating for last week's show. Since the October 1 edition of "Dynamite," the weekly show has crossed 500,000 viewers only three times in 10 episodes.

Last week's show, held in Fishers, Indiana, once again had a few Continental Classic matches, where Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Claudio Castagnoli secured key wins, with Castagnoli getting one over his Death Riders teammate, Jon Moxley. The tournament will end at AEW's last pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End. The show also featured the second semi-final of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, where Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne, and the duo will face the team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the final, which will take place this week on "Dynamite."