John Cena Reveals Which Of His WWE Retirement Tour Opponents Is 'Best To Ever Do It'

After more than 25 years as a pro wrestler and a year-long retirement tour, John Cena will hang up his boots following his match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Cena has been hitting the press circuit to promote his final match, including an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." During the interview, Cena was asked to give a brief reaction for each of his retirement tour opponents, and he had high praise to share for one of his greatest opponents: AJ Styles.

"Best to ever do it," Cena said. "Shawn [Michaels] is gonna be pissed. And God, did Shawn ever take care of me, but man, there's not a lot that [Styles] can't do. ... He makes difficult look easy. ... That is not God-given talent; that is practice. When you see difficult become seamless, it's because it's been done ten thousand times, and the amount of s**t he can do seamlessly – man, he's the best to ever do it."

In addition to Styles, Cena referred to another of his most popular rivals, CM Punk, as his "wrestling soulmate." Those two wrestled numerous times from 2009 through 2013, including a few highly-acclaimed bouts, and they locked up against at WWE Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Cena also referred to Randy Orton as "smooth" and R-Truth as "beautiful." While both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre were described as resilient, Cena believes that Brock Lesnar is a one-of-a-kind performer in the history of pro wrestling, and no one has ever or will ever fulfill the same role as him. Rey Mysterio was described as a "mentor" who welcomed Cena into his family, and Sami Zayn an eternal underdog, while Cena had an inside joke to share about Sheamus, calling him "the world's tallest wrestler."

