Bully Ray Theorizes WWE Star Earned Enough Goodwill To Cut Promos Without A Script

Bully Ray has highlighted the promo ability of WWE star Bron Breakker and has an inkling that WWE has given him the freedom to speak off the cuff.

Over the last few weeks, Breakker has become a focal point of "WWE Raw" as the leader of The Vision, which he took control of after booting Seth Rollins out of the group. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has also been more dominant and aggressive on the mic in the build-up to his match with WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, which has impressed Ray.

"His brain is moving so fast, his mouth can't keep up. He's coming up with new ways to bury you, new ways to beat you up, and he can't get it out quick enough. It's raw, it's edgy, it sounds unscripted and unrehearsed," Ray said on "Busted Open." "And there's a little part of me that's starting to wonder — and this is going to take me a couple more weeks — starting to wonder if they're seeing the beauty of the raw, unhinged, Bron Breakker, that maybe, just maybe, they're giving him bullet points, and not scripting for him."

One unique aspect of Breakker's promos, Ray argued, is that he doesn't use a typical pro wrestling cadence on the mic, which makes him sound more natural. The WWE Hall of Famer is ecstatic about Breakker's recent transformation and has urged him to continue it.

"Dave, I totally agree with what you just said about Bron Breakker having no pro wrestling cadence. That's it, man. Like what you just said, it doesn't sound natural," Ray added. "Whatever they are doing with Bron Breakker, keep up the great work, Bron, keep delivering. You guys are on the right track."

Ray also shared a bold opinion, saying he prefers the current version of The Vision to the one led by Seth Rollins by a huge margin.