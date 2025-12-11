Matt Hardy Reacts To TNA TV Deal: 'Ready To Take A Leadership Role'

Matt Hardy is optimistic about TNA Wrestling's deal with AMC and is keen to take on a bigger role in the promotion as it enters a new phase.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are two of the more popular stars on TNA's roster at the moment, and the former is excited about being on AMC. He recently stated on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast that he is ready to assume greater responsibility.

"This AMC deal that we're going to be talking about here shortly. And we're very motivated and fired up and, you know, ready to take a leadership role. Like, I'm ready to embrace that more and more, like it's time to make TNA as legitimate as it can be something to me," he said.

Hardy revealed that he knew about the deal for a few weeks, but was certain it would happen when he shot the commercial for it. He feels that the switch to AMC will be a "game-changer" for TNA, as many more people will have access to watching it.

"I knew it had been on the table for a little while, but I didn't know until I went and shot the commercial with him. I didn't even want to know," he said. "I mean, the most exciting thing about it is that it is on almost all basic cable. It's going to be so much more accessible for people to see. You know, AXS TV, it is what it is, but like it wasn't on very many packages. I mean, it was in x amount of homes, but there were a lot of people that just couldn't get it, or there were a lot of people that weren't going to pay the extra money on DirecTV to get it."

AMC has previously aired some popular TV shows like "Mad Men," "Better Call Saul," "The Walking Dead," and "Breaking Bad," to name a few, and Hardy believes that there's an opportunity for TNA to have crossovers with AMC programming.