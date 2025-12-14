John Cena's Favorite Part Of WWE Intercontinental Championship Run Was Losing It

John Cena has detailed his mindset regarding winning the Intercontinental title and what he intended to accomplish by holding it.

On his retirement tour, Cena achieved something he hadn't in his two-decade WWE career — winning the Intercontinental Championship, which in turn made him a Grand Slam Champion. In his interview on "Insight," he explained that the title win wasn't something he wanted on his resume, and that his goal was instead to elevate it.

"I think it certainly works well on a business card, but I ain't wrestling anywhere, so I don't need the, 'Hey, this is my resume.' Again, I'm just trying to choose my words carefully. What is special about that is I was able to work with Dom Mysterio three of my last four matches. And, gosh, that was really special. And, honestly, the most special thing about winning it was being able to lose it how I did. That was really cool. And it made — like I got to experiment with the US title and create an open challenge. And before that, I got to experiment with the US title and turn it into a spinner belt. Twice, I was given what we in the company view as a secondary achievement and was relentless in making it a primary objective," he said.

The 17-time world champion said that winning in his hometown of Boston was special for him, but he feels that his matches with Dominik added more value to the title.

"In Boston, I made it mean something, and it did. It's a nice win. And then the person who had it before me certainly gave value to it, but then him beating me again for it and now having it gives him even more value," Cena added.

Cena believes his story with the Intercontinental Championship was a good use of three appearances, as he gave the title a push, which he feels Dominik has done a good job with, too.