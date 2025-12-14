WWE's CJ Perry Opens Up About Problems In Her Marriage With Rusev Following Release
In 2023, news broke that Rusev and former WWE talent CJ Perry were getting divorced after eight years of marriage, and while the two were seen on their own for quite a bit, they ultimately reconciled and are still together today. Perry sat down for an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," revealing what went wrong in their relationship at the time.
"I was really unhappy for a long time, and I think I first got triggered when I was released from WWE in 2021; it was my whole life," she recalled, noting that all her friends were in WWE, and the ordeal triggered all her mental illness and made her manic. However, after watching Kendall Jenner on a podcast, she saw how her mental health was affecting her marriage and relationships. "I think divorce rate is 50% more in ADHD people, depression and anxiety is 50% more in ADH people, and suicide is 50% more in ADHD people. Because nothing is good enough, and you want to move on."
Perry then admitted that WWE provided her with the perfect environment to keep her unaware of her issues, as she was constantly on the move and always in a new environment.
"When I didn't have all that, and I had to make myself happy, I was turning to all the wrong things," she explained. "I was even turning to Miro [Rusev] too much to make me happy."
CJ Perry believes almost getting divorced from Rusev helped her recenter herself
Since then, CJ Perry has learned that the only person who can make her happy is herself. Additionally, looking back at her release from WWE, she claims she was shocked and devastated but looking back, she's thankful. "That's life. You know? And sometimes our hardest moments are the moments that teach us."
Circling back to her marriage to Rusev, she further admitted that their relationship has been a whirlwind, and that the two broke up constantly and got separated multiple times too. However, despite Rusev serving her divorce papers on her birthday, she claims their relationship is good now.
"That was really hard for me, but it was one of the greatest moments of my life," she recalled. "That was when I really cut myself off from the world."
During this time, Perry received her divorce papers, the very same week she was released from AEW.
"Me and Miro even talked about that, even if we got divorced, we want to work together still," Perry added, recalling that Rusev went to Bulgaria for some time, leaving her to realize just how much she loves him and that he's her family, after all. "Even if we, maybe at different moments, didn't see eye-to-eye, we weren't on the same page, we wanted different things there for a moment, we still had incredible love for each other."
Since rejoining WWE, Perry has gone on to sign a Legends contract.
