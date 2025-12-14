WWE's CJ Perry Opens Up About Problems In Her Marriage With Rusev Following Release

In 2023, news broke that Rusev and former WWE talent CJ Perry were getting divorced after eight years of marriage, and while the two were seen on their own for quite a bit, they ultimately reconciled and are still together today. Perry sat down for an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," revealing what went wrong in their relationship at the time.

"I was really unhappy for a long time, and I think I first got triggered when I was released from WWE in 2021; it was my whole life," she recalled, noting that all her friends were in WWE, and the ordeal triggered all her mental illness and made her manic. However, after watching Kendall Jenner on a podcast, she saw how her mental health was affecting her marriage and relationships. "I think divorce rate is 50% more in ADHD people, depression and anxiety is 50% more in ADH people, and suicide is 50% more in ADHD people. Because nothing is good enough, and you want to move on."

Perry then admitted that WWE provided her with the perfect environment to keep her unaware of her issues, as she was constantly on the move and always in a new environment.

"When I didn't have all that, and I had to make myself happy, I was turning to all the wrong things," she explained. "I was even turning to Miro [Rusev] too much to make me happy."