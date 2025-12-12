Backstage Report On Creative Plans For AEW Worlds End 2025

AEW's annual wintertime pay-per-view event, Worlds End, is just around the corner. Ringing out the old year, reports are coming in from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on a tentative card for Saturday, December 27, at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

Per tradition, Worlds End will host the second annual semifinals and finals of this year's Continental Classic tournament, with the winners of the Blue and Gold Leagues contesting for the AEW Continental Championship. As of this writing, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita and the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli lead the charge in the Blue League with six points each, and on the Gold League side, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and his Don Callis Family ally, the current Continental and International Champion, Kazuchika Okada, are tied with six points as well.

After emerging victorious from his first title defense at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" this past Wednesday, the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, remains ruthless by design and has no plans on letting up. However, the double champion might face a multiple person match with Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. The former world champions might have teamed together and won their respective tag team match this past Wednesday against The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, but that does not mean the former archenemies turned temporary teammates will remain on the same page when it comes to avenging their place at the top once more either as the second or third-time world champions, respectively. As for the AEW Women's World Championship, "The Toxic Spider" Thekla could face champion "Daddy" Kris Statlander.

As of this report, 5,839 tickets have been sold out of the 9,100 seat building. Expect more angles to take place this upcoming week. "The Countdown to Worlds End" will air this Wednesday after the three-hour special of "AEW Dynamite and Collision: Holiday Bash" in Manchester, England.