George Kittle Discusses Origins Of WWE Fandom

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is no stranger to pro wrestling as he previously wiped out former WWE Champion The Miz with a clothesline at WrestleMania 39. Prior to that, he spent years watching the in-ring action from his couch.

According to Kittle, it was the couch inside his college house that marked the true beginning of his wrestling fandom. "I grew up and I loved Stone Cold [Steve Austin] and The Rock, but I wasn't watching any of the pay-per-views," Kittle told "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast." "I didn't watch any of the WrestleManias. I'd occasionally get lucky, I'd turn on a show, I'd be like, 'Oh, look, there's Stone Cold' ... but I had one of my really good friends who's a teammate of mine, his name's Steve Manders. He's actually on the indie wrestling circuit right now, the 1 Called Manders. He's fantastic. He got me hooked into it."

In the present day, wrestling fans know Steven Manders as 1 Called Manders, a notable name across the independent circuit, and formerly, Major League Wrestling. In the mid-2010s, Manders played football alongside Kittle at the University of Iowa.

As part of their conditioning, Kittle and Manders regularly worked out in the morning, with the latter getting a particularly early start, then cooling off by watching WWE Network content at Kittle's house. After Kittle later returned from his respective workout, Manders encouraged him to join in, pointing out a shared connection between him and then-former WWE Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins.