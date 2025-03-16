What The First WrestleMania Was Really Like

On March 31, 1985, the World Wrestling Federation held an event that would change the face of sports entertainment forever. Held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, the inaugural WrestleMania looked to reinforce the then WWF as the dominant force in professional wrestling, while also solidifying wrestling's place in the American mainstream through big names, huge spectacles, and the use of celebrities.

Despite this year's WrestleMania being the 41st edition of the event, 2025 will be the year that the "Grand Daddy of Them All" celebrates its 40th anniversary. After all, the day you are born isn't your first birthday, and the day someone gets married isn't their first wedding anniversary, even if WWE tried to make you forget about that mathematical problem in 2009 when WrestleMania 25 was marketed as the 25th anniversary of the event, even though it was the 24th.

Anyhow, with such a landmark anniversary on the horizon, and with footage and photos becoming lost media over the years, WrestleMania 1 is an event that more and more people are looking back on with fondness. However, millions of WWE fans around the world have either no idea what the event was like, or haven't even watched it despite many international fans being able to watch it on Netflix.

This brought us to the idea of rolling back the years and exploring arguably the most important event in the history of wrestling. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to Manhattan circa 1985, where we will look back on the historic build-up, the legendary event itself, and what the first WrestleMania did for WWE, Vince McMahon, and wrestling itself, while also exploring what might have happened had the event been the disaster some thought it would be.