Tonight's WWE SmackDown Set To Feature 'Special Look' At John Cena's Career

Future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is set to wrestle in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event live from Washington, DC this weekend, and the "WWE SmackDown" before the big event is set to feature a "special look" at the 17-time champion's career. Cena, who worked limited dates on his farewell tour over the course of 2025, will not be in attendance for the show at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but will be honored by the blue brand.

Once known as "The Prototype" in OVW, Cena famously debuted on an episode of "SmackDown" back in June 2002 when he answered an open challenge put forth by Kurt Angle and proclaimed he had "ruthless aggression," unknowingly naming an entire era of WWE's history. Cena was a staple on the show with his rapper persona, the "Dr. of Thuganomics," before being drafted to "Raw" in June 2005. According to WWE's website, "SmackDown" on Friday will look back on aspects of Cena's career, like the rapper gimmick, before he meets GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While Cena and "The Ring General" will main event the show, after Cena squashed the rumors of the match opening during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, elsewhere on the card, "WWE NXT" talent will face off against main roster stars in exhibition matches, something Cena was adamant happened on the event. NXT Champion Oba Femi will take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Sol Ruca will face off against Bayley, and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and fan-favorite Je'Von Evans will challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and AJ Styles.