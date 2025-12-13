Report: Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal) Files Trademark Claim Against WWE

Don't hinder the Jinder when it comes to trademarks. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Raj Dhesi (formerly known as WWE star Jinder Mahal) has filed a trademark claim against WWE.

The former WWE Champion has filed to block WWE's existing trademark of the term "The Maharaja," as this is a term Dhesi has used on independent shows since 2015, prior to WWE trademarking the term in 2017. According to USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) records, this dispute first began in April 2024, when Dhesi filed to trademark "The Maharaja." However, the application was rejected, with the office citing confusion with WWE's already trademarked term. Another application was filed for the trademark, but was rejected once again in June of this year. Since Dhesi filed the trademark claim earlier this month, WWE has until February 3, 2026, to respond.

"The Modern Day Maharaja's" first took flight at WWE's now defunct developmental promotion, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2010. His meteoric rise propelled him to the main roster in 2011, where he stayed until his release in 2014. After an unfilling run in the indies from 2014-2016, Dhesi re-signed with WWE in 2016 . During his second run, he became the 50th WWE Champion and first-ever champion of Indian descent. He also pursued and captured the WWE 24/7 Championship twice before his second tenure ended in 2024. Since then, Dhesi returned to the independent circuit, appearing for promotions like GCW, Black Label Pro, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.