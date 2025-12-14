Report: Neither Vince McMahon Nor Donald Trump Attended WWE SNME, RFK Jr. May Have

Ahead of John Cena's retirement match last night at Saturday Night's Main Event, there was a lot of speculation from news outlets and podcasts over whether or not President Donald Trump and/or Vince McMahon would attend the show. In the case of President Trump, some believed that his WWE Hall of Fame status and the fact that the show was in Washington, D.C., instead of Cena's hometown of Boston, would open the possibility for his appearance, while McMahon's long history with Cena would warrant an appearance from him.

However, as fans who watched SNME last night are now aware, neither man was spotted on television during the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, it has been confirmed that neither man attended the show in any capacity, nor made any backstage appearances. At the same time, the report noted that some fans spotted US Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at the event, but WWE did not acknowledge his presence.

A few days ahead of SNME, veteran commentator Jim Ross shared his take on whether McMahon or President Trump would be at the shows, and while he predicted the President's absence, explaining that he's likely busy with more important things, he was off when it came to McMahon. Cena, in the lead-up to his retirement, was not afraid to say that the former WWE Chairman was his biggest mentor during his more than 20 years in WWE. McMahon has not been seen on WWE television since retiring due to Janel Grant's lawsuit, alleging abuse, harassment, and misconduct at the hands of McMahon.