Cody Rhodes & Timothee Chalamet Discuss WWE No Longer Running Hammerstein Ballroom

Timothee Chalamet may be among the most in demand actors in Hollywood right now, with a potential Academy Award nomination waiting for him thanks to his performance in "Marty Supreme." But that doesn't stop Chalamet from also being a wrestling fan, and he stopped by Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast last week to talk about some wrestling, including Chalamet's fandom of Batista and the famous 2005 PPV ECW One Night Stand.

That tidbit got Chalamet and Rhodes talking about the venue for One Night Stand, the Hammerstein Ballroom, and Chalamet's fondness for the venue. He expressed interest in seeing a wrestling show out of there again, and after Rhodes told Chalamet to talk to WWE about it, Chalamet revealed he had done just that.

"I talked to Triple H one night, and he said 'It's basically impossible to make money there,'" Chalamet said. "He said there's one elevator that you have to load everything in and out of."

Having worked in Hammerstein himself while wrestling for Ring of Honor, Rhodes expressed a fondness for the building, but also acknowledged that he couldn't argue against Triple H's point of view.

"The other thing is it's the worst back of house ever," Rhodes said. "God bless Manhattan Center, Hammerstein. It's open windows, freezing, and there's no room for anything."

Oddly enough, the Hammerstein Ballroom will be the site of another wrestling show very soon, albeit not a WWE one. For the second straight year, AEW will be running out of the famed venue for tapings of "Dynamite on 34th Street" and "Christmas Collision," both which are occurring this weekend. Whether Chalamet is aware of the event, or even AEW, remains a mystery.

