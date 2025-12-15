Report: Linda McMahon Was Backstage For WWE SNME

John Cena's retirement match took place days ago in Washington, D.C., and though neither Vince McMahon nor Donald Trump were in attendance, several members of the President's cabinet were reportedly on site. In addition to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Linda McMahon was present, according to F4W Online's daily update.

In addition to McMahon's presence, the report confirmed that WWE wanted to have the President in attendance. Trump was said to be attending the Army vs. Navy Football game in Washington D.C. that day and opted out of making it to see both shows. As for McMahon, the report didn't clarify whether she was solely backstage or watched the show from a spot that wasn't televised instead.

Interestingly, Vince McMahon did appear during a video package played for Cena after his match against GUNTHER, and when the moment came, Cena notably became emotional. In recent months, Cena has been very vocal about his admiration and love for McMahon, with him expressing that the former WWE Chairman was his biggest mentor during his early days in the industry. Mentions and footage of Vince had largely been left out of WWE since he was ousted last year amid a sex trafficking and assault scandal. Additionally, both Vince and Linda McMahon are defendants in the WWE "ring boy" lawsuit, which a judge recently ruled would continue to move forward.