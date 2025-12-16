John Cena Posts Pic Of Star Wars Character, Seemingly In Response To WWE SNME Backlash

One of the most interesting aspects of John Cena that fans get to see from the star outside of the ring is his Instagram account. Rather than sharing photos of matches, life events, or selfies from movie sets, Cena chooses to share what seem like the most random of photos, but the posts often have a much deeper meaning.

On Tuesday, following his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to GUNTHER, Cena simply posted a photo of Alec Guinness' Obi-Warn Kenobi in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, seemingly referencing the fan backlash from his tap-out loss. The photo is from the scene where Kenobi sacrifices himself in a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader so the other characters in the movie can escape. It's the same reference WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray made about Cena's loss on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

The backlash to Cena's loss was immediate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with fans booing the decision, as well as Paul "Triple H" Levesque when he came down to the ring. Fans were also vocal outside during the post-show, chanting things like "you f***** up" and "AEW" to Levesque. Opinions about Cena's loss, which some fans consider the time-honored tradition of a wrestler putting someone else over when they leave a company or retire, remain split on social media days later.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that there were many people within WWE who didn't agree with the decision, and many who were "blindsided" by the fan reaction. Meltzer said that Levesque's joking response that he thought the boos "would be louder," was a defense mechanism, as the company was blindsided by the reaction.