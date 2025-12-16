50 Cent Takes Issue With WWE Raw Beating His Diddy Doc, Logan Paul Takes Credit

Netflix has an eclectic blend of content for every viewer, from baking shows, to cartoons, to reality TV, and since January 6 of last year, "WWE Raw" airing live every Monday. The red brand's most recent episode knocked one of the newest true crime documentary series on the streaming service out of the top spot on the "Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today" list, and the show's executive producer, rapper 50 Cent, wasn't pleased at the fact.

The rapper posted a screengrab of the list to his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing "Raw" in the top spot, with his docu-series, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," a four-part series exploring the allegations against and conviction of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, coming in second. The true crime investigation was released on Netflix on December 2.

"You know how I feel about being #2," 50 Cent captioned the screengrab. "That's like being the first loser behind the winner f*** this. LOL @50centaction"

Former United States Champion, YouTuber-turned-podcaster and WWE sensation Logan Paul commented on the rapper's photo. Paul took credit for knocking the docu-series out of the top spot on Tuesday, citing his main event match against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Monday night.

"My fault 50. I main evented (and won) against Rey Mysterio last night." Paul wrote. "You'll be number one every other night of the week except Mondays"

Paul won the match against Mysterio thanks to some help from the masked man dressed in black who had been helping The Vision since Survivor Series: WarGames. The man was revealed to be Austin Theory at the end of the episode when he unmasked after hitting Mysterio with the stomp.